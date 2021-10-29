OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OneSoft Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 31,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,045. OneSoft Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It develops software technology and products that have licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud using Microsoft Business Intelligence software and Microsoft Azure Data Sciences functionality including Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.