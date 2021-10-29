OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OneSoft Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 31,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,045. OneSoft Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.
About OneSoft Solutions
Featured Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.