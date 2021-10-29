Opium (OPIUM) Price Tops $2.92

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $12.17 million and $3.82 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00004815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00070060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00071334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00096522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,060.96 or 1.00554900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.59 or 0.07052553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00022489 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

