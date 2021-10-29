Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on V. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

Shares of V opened at $209.84 on Friday. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $408.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,580 shares of company stock worth $9,878,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.