Oppenheimer Weighs in on Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Allison Transmission in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.86. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

