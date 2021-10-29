Oppenheimer Weighs in on NCR Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for NCR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

NCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

NYSE:NCR opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. NCR has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,124,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,588,000 after purchasing an additional 84,858 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,079,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

