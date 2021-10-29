Orbitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $902,794.17 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $902,794.17 and $18.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,375.67 or 1.00184677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00066120 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.38 or 0.00304236 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.42 or 0.00523029 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.00 or 0.00184448 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00015182 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000916 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.