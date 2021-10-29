Oren Elkayam Acquires 200,000 Shares of Mobilicom Limited (ASX:MOB) Stock

Mobilicom Limited (ASX:MOB) insider Oren Elkayam acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($8,571.43).

Oren Elkayam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Oren Elkayam acquired 250,000 shares of Mobilicom stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,000.00 ($7,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Mobilicom Limited, a hi-tech company, designs, develops, and delivers various communication solutions for mission critical and remote mobile private networks. The company provides holistic solutions and equipment that cater to mission-critical communication in the government and enterprise sector, with applications in unmanned platforms; disaster relief and public safety; and offshore and remote areas.

