Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Short Interest Update

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 315.4% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OHPA remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,011. Orion Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

