Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

ORN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 318,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,864. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orion Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Orion Group worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

