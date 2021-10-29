Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, September 19th.

OTCMKTS:DOGEF opened at $144.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.04 and a 200 day moving average of $148.46. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $128.06 and a 52 week high of $226.79.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

