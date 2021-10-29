Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.21.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.