Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OR. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:OR opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 214.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,150,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,562,000 after acquiring an additional 860,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after acquiring an additional 823,032 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,608.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 642,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 604,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at about $6,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

