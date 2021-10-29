Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

