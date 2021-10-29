Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 690,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $10,060,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $10,060,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $10,060,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $9,054,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $9,054,000.

Shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,032. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

