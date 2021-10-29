Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.63% of NRx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NRXP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $463,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRXP stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,638. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

