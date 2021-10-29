Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 217,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

EAC stock remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Friday. 15,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,157. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

