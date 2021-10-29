Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.4% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $96,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $127.10 on Friday, hitting $3,319.47. The company had a trading volume of 134,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,337. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,353.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,381.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 target price (down previously from $4,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,091.75.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

