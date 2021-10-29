Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Invests $4.84 Million in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 499,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at $22,583,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 91.4% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,148,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 548,406 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 19.1% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 823,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 131,992 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at $7,208,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at $6,727,000. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FINM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,222. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

