Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Invests $971,000 in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of 26 Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 61.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADER stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. 50,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,354. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

