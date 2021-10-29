Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.29% of 26 Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $104,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $123,000. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,354. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.