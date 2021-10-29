Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,172,000. Clarivate comprises about 1.8% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.23% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,734,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,280,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,093,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,313,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE CLVT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,717. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

