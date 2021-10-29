Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 159,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.45% of KL Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth $124,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth $53,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,098,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

KL Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,493. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. KL Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

