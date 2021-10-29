Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OWLT. Cowen started coverage on Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Owlet stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32. Owlet has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owlet will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

