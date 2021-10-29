Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,301.15

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,301.15 ($30.06) and traded as high as GBX 2,420 ($31.62). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,325 ($30.38), with a volume of 44,443 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,457.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,301.15. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24.

In other news, insider Gavin Hill acquired 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, with a total value of £23,365.16 ($30,526.73). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 929 shares of company stock worth $2,365,478.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

