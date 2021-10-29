PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.04. 21,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,869. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.19.

Get PACCAR alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.