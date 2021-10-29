PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.04. 21,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,869. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.19.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.