PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.27.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.