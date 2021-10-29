PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Down 8%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s stock price was down 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.57 and last traded at $35.61. Approximately 50,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,295,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. Research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.