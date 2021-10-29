Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.54 million. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Pampa Energía by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 532.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 64,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth about $156,000. 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

