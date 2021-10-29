Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Up 720.8% in October

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 720.8% from the September 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY opened at $21.61 on Friday. Pan Pacific International has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

