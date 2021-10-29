Pangolin (PNG) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002135 BTC on popular exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $27.83 million and $1.66 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pangolin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00069691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00071251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00096742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,139.68 or 0.99834562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.55 or 0.07022338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00023251 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.