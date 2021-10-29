Parachute Market Capitalization Hits $1.56 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $333,143.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00040861 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,655,936 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

