Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $524.03

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 524.03 ($6.85) and traded as high as GBX 557.50 ($7.28). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 554 ($7.24), with a volume of 201,140 shares changing hands.

PAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paragon Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 554.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 524.03.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of £11,924.28 ($15,579.15).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

