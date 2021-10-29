Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $126,440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,372.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,745,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,980,000 after buying an additional 1,675,158 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,701,000 after buying an additional 1,592,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,446,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $24,420,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.49. 5,049,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,113. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.15.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

