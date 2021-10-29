Park-Ohio (PKOH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.
Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.79%. On average, analysts expect Park-Ohio to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PKOH stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $303.01 million, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.36. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $41.78.
Several research analysts have recently commented on PKOH shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.
About Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.
Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.