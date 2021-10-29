Park-Ohio (PKOH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.79%. On average, analysts expect Park-Ohio to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $303.01 million, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.36. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Park-Ohio stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Park-Ohio worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKOH shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

