Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC remained flat at $$16.54 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.09. Pathfinder Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 15.25%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

