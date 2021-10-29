Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Short Interest Update

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the September 30th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RGDCF opened at C$0.23 on Friday. Patriot Battery Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$0.71.

Get Patriot Battery Metals alerts:

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.