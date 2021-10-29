PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lifted by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.3% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.05% of PayPal worth $183,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 278.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 273,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,650,000 after acquiring an additional 201,057 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6,733.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,175,000 after acquiring an additional 247,779 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $1,093,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.00. 193,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,879,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.81 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

