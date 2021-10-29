PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PBF Logistics has decreased its dividend payment by 23.7% over the last three years. PBF Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBFX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,407. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $856.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.81. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 86.03%.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PBF Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 675.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of PBF Logistics worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.