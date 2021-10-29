PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 24,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.93. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCB Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

