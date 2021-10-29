PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.20

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and traded as high as $5.28. PCCW shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 1,274 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4146 per share. This represents a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

