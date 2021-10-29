PDT Partners LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1,528.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,813 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $182.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.25 and its 200 day moving average is $200.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

