PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $917,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,440,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cintas by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $426.06 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $311.69 and a 1 year high of $432.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

