PDT Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Fox Factory worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fox Factory by 165.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $47,000.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $1,036,875. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $154.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.27. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.54 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

