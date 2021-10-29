PDT Partners LLC Sells 20,482 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.11% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEAS. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after acquiring an additional 56,540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 49,916 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,854. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $62.88 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.32 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

