PDT Partners LLC Sells 902 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Amundi purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after buying an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after buying an additional 1,605,798 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $88,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

