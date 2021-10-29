PDT Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth $9,254,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Penumbra by 486.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

NYSE:PEN opened at $277.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 646.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.22.

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total value of $169,316.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $657,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,742.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,496 shares of company stock valued at $17,765,969 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.