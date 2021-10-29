Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 192.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 357,006 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,769 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 353,510 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

