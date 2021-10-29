Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $12.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,441,620 shares of company stock worth $24,178,245 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peabody Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 209.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 899,486 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.16% of Peabody Energy worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

