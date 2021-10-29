Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the coal producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:BTU traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. 7,494,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,548,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,644,219.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock worth $24,178,245. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,539 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 44,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Peabody Energy by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,220 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after buying an additional 1,548,412 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,735,697 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,764,000 after buying an additional 261,127 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

