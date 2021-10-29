Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Inspecs Group in a research report on Thursday.

Get Inspecs Group alerts:

LON SPEC opened at GBX 405.80 ($5.30) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £411.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Inspecs Group has a 12 month low of GBX 171.65 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 638 ($8.34). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 389.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 383.17.

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Inspecs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspecs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.